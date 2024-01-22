In Pictures | Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

January 22, 2024 10:07 am | Updated 10:20 am IST

A new chapter is being written on Monday, January 22, 2024 in Ayodhya’s and the country’s history with the consecration ceremony at the newly-built Ram temple which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and over 7,000 guests.

The town, about 140 km west of Lucknow, was bedecked with multi-coloured flowers as recordings of ‘Ram dhun’ played from loudspeakers and townsfolk dressed as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman paraded down the streets followed by delirious devotees, and news camera crews.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets priests at the Ram Temple premises on the eve of the consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya.

Folk artists perform ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed outside Hanuman Garhi Temple as part of security arrangements for the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.

The Ram Mandir decorated with flowers as part of preparations for its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Hindu women chant holy slogans to celebrate the Women devotees chant holy slogans to celebrate the upcoming opening of a grand temple for the Lord Ram in Ayodhya, in Mumbai.