GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Pictures | Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

Ahead of the ‘Pran Prathistha’, Ayodhya in grip of religious fervour on Monday, January 22, 2024.

January 22, 2024 10:07 am | Updated 10:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A new chapter is being written on Monday, January 22, 2024 in Ayodhya’s and the country’s history with the consecration ceremony at the newly-built Ram temple which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and over 7,000 guests.

The town, about 140 km west of Lucknow, was bedecked with multi-coloured flowers as recordings of ‘Ram dhun’ played from loudspeakers and townsfolk dressed as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman paraded down the streets followed by delirious devotees, and news camera crews.

Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets priests at the Ram Temple premises on the eve of the consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya.

Photo: PTI

Folk artists perform ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Photo: PTI

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed outside Hanuman Garhi Temple as part of security arrangements for the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.

Photo: PTI

The Ram Mandir decorated with flowers as part of preparations for its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Photo: AP

Hindu women chant holy slogans to celebrate the Women devotees chant holy slogans to celebrate the upcoming opening of a grand temple for the Lord Ram in Ayodhya, in Mumbai.

Related Topics

Ayodhya Ram Temple

Top News Today

1 / 5
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets priests at the Ram Temple premises on the eve of the consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya.
Photo: PTI
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.