In a first, Jammu and Kashmir throws open jobs to outsiders

The administration of Union Territory (UT) of J&K has for the first time advertised local jobs to outsiders, five months after the Centre revoked J&K special status that barred outsiders to apply in J&K or buy land.

A notification of the Registrar of the J&K High Court, a common court for both the newly carved UTs, has advertised 33 non-gazetted posts for the region.

The 33 vacant posts include those of senior scale stenographer, junior scale stenographer, steno typist, compositor, electrician and driver.

“The applicants who do not belong to UTs of J&K and Ladakh shall submit their application to the Registrar General, J&K High Court,” reads the notice.

All principal district judges of Kashmir province, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar and Ladakh, have been asked to make necessary arrangements for the receipt of application forms during the ensuing winter vacation.

“All principal district judges of J&K and Ladakh shall submit the application forms along with the list of candidates to the office of the Registrar General, J&K High Court, Jammu by or before February 7, 2020,” the advertisement said.

It’s the first such job advertisement since August 5. Most of the departments, including the J&K Police, the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and the Government Medical College, restricted job applications only to the Permanent Residents of the erstwhile State of J&K even after August 5.

“Unemployment has grown manifold during the recent years. J&K government jobs should be reserved for local youth only,” said National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana.

He demanded protection of government jobs. “The administration should launch a pro-active and fast-track drive by making designated agencies accountable to fill up the large number of vacancies in various departments to address to the burgeoning unemployment rate. In the meantime, all the departments should notify for information of the unemployed educated the number of vacancies in all the categories," Mr. Rana added.

He also demanded special drives for time bound recruitment in remote and far off areas in J&K and Ladakh.

J&K National Panthers Party chairman Harsh Dev Singh accused the BJP of jeopardising the careers of J&K unemployed youth.