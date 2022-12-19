  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Coronavirus

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was found positive in the national capital during the routine test mandatory before meeting the Prime Minister

December 19, 2022 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Shimla

PTI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has tested positive for Coronavirus, a spokesperson of the State Government said in Shimla on December 19.

He said the Chief Minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Dec. 19, but the meeting has now been postponed.

Mr. Sukhu was found positive in the national capital during the routine test mandatory before meeting the Prime Minister, the spokesperson said.

The CM is asymptomatic and as a precautionary measure has quarantined himself and all his engagements have been postponed, he added.

ALSO READ
Watch | Who is Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu?

Mr. Sukhu along with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, State Congress chief Pratibha Singh and 38 newly elected MLAs had joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16.

Mr. Sukhu has been in New Delhi and met several Congress leaders, including AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, over the last few days.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / Himachal Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.