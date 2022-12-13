Watch | Who is Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu?

December 13, 2022 02:06 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

On December 11 th, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. The 58-year-old was preferred over another leading Congress contender, Pratibha Singh, the wife of the late Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh.

He contested his first Assembly election in 2003 from Nadaun, winning the seat the same year, then again in 2007 and 2017. In 2022, he won the same seat for the fourth time.

Hailing from a non-political family background, Sukhu has reached the CM’s post by crossing practically every stage. Before being elected to the Vidhan Sabha, he was elected councillor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation twice from 1992 to 1997 and again from 1997 to 2002.

Sukhu is known in political circles as a modest and soft-spoken yet assertive leader.

Watch the video to know more about Sukhu’s political career.

Reporting by Vikas Vasudeva

Production by Reenu Cyriac

Voiceover by KP Gopika