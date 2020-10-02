Hathras gang rape | Hathras SP, four other policemen suspended

Hathras SP Vikrant Vir was suspended for negligence and lax supervision.

The Uttar Pradesh government on October 2 suspended the Hathras district police chief and four other policemen for negligence over the Hathras gang rape incident.

The action was taken on the basis of the first report submitted by the Special Investigation Team formed to go into the matter, U.P. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

Hathras SP Vikrant Vir was suspended for negligence and lax supervision, said the official.

Polygraph and narco tests of the victim’s family as well as of the police personnel would be conducted by the investigators, added Mr. Awasthi.

Apart from Mr. Vir, circle officer Ram Shabd, inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, sub-inspector Jagveer Singh and head constable Mahesh Pal were suspended.