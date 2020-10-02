Other States

Hathras gang rape | Hathras SP, four other policemen suspended

Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir. Photo: Twitter/@hathraspolice  

The Uttar Pradesh government on October 2 suspended the Hathras district police chief and four other policemen for negligence over the Hathras gang rape incident.

The action was taken on the basis of the first report submitted by the Special Investigation Team formed to go into the matter, U.P. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

Also Read
Family members and relatives of the Harithas gang rape victim mourn her death.

Hathras gang rape | Victim’s family alleges intimidation by officials

 

Hathras SP Vikrant Vir was suspended for negligence and lax supervision, said the official.

Polygraph and narco tests of the victim’s family as well as of the police personnel would be conducted by the investigators, added Mr. Awasthi.

Apart from Mr. Vir, circle officer Ram Shabd, inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, sub-inspector Jagveer Singh and head constable Mahesh Pal were suspended.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2020 10:04:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/hathrs-gang-rape-hathras-sp-four-other-policemen-suspended/article32754354.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story