Hathras case | Family alleges intimidation by officials

“Police have blockaded us from all sides,” says brother

LUCKNOW

The family of the Hathras victim on Friday alleged that the district administration was intimidating them and not letting them leave their area in the village or talk to the media.

“Police have blockaded us from all sides, roofs, lanes and in the village. They are not letting us out,” the victim’s brother told reporters.

He was able to speak to the media after sneaking past the police cordon and taking a route through fields.

The boy also said that the administration had snatched the mobile phones of all family members and that they were unable to contact others.

He also alleged that the District Magistrate had kicked his uncle in the chest, following which he fainted.