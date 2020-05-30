Haryana BJP to propagate Modi government accomplishments through personal and digital campaigns

As the BJP-led NDA government completed one year in office of its second term, the party Haryana unit is all set to propagate the accomplishments through personal and digital campaigns.

To make the achievements of the government accessible to the public, a framework has been prepared by the party at all-India level to organise various programmes. The unit has decided that several events would be held between June 1 till June 21 on various platforms including personal contact, digital contact and virtual contact under the campaign.

Party State president Subhash Barala said historical achievements had been made during the first year of the Narendra Modi government and the party would leave no stone unturned to spread them among the masses. “The wishes and aspirations of the common people have been fulfilled after many decades, which included legislation to end triple talaq, Section 370 of the Constitution, granting Ladakh Union Territory status, paving the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya etc. They will be written in golden letters in the pages of history,” said Mr. Barala.

“In view of these achievements, the party has prepared a roadmap for organising various programmes. State general secretary Sandeep Joshi will look after the coordination of these programmes where social distancing and other protocols related to COVID-19 will be followed,” he said.

Videos on the efforts made by the government in fighting coronavirus (COVID-19) will also be released.

“During the contact campaign, 10 lakh face masks and a similar number of sanitisers will also be distributed in the State,” said Mr. Barala.