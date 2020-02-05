Ram temple at Ayodhya: Autonomous trust to be set up for construction, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the Union Cabinet approved a scheme for the construction of a grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

He said that the Cabinet decided to set up an autonomous trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra, to take forward the process as per the Supreme Court’s directions.

Mr. Modi said the government had decided to transfer the entire 67.703 acres in Ayodhya to the trust.

“This trust will be fully autonomous to take any decision regarding the construction of temple,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the Uttar Pradesh government had approved the Supreme Court’s direction to grant five acres to the Central Sunni Wakf Board.

“People of the country have shown great maturity in accepting the court order and I praise them for this maturity,” Mr. Modi said.

In the backdrop of the on-going protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), he used the opportunity to reach out to different sections.

“We believe in the philosophy that the world is one family (‘vasudhaiva kutumbakam’) and everyone should be happy (‘sukhino bahavonto’). People professing every sect and every religion, be they Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, they are all part of the larger Indian family,” he said.

“That's why my government has followed the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwaas,” he added.

Responding to Mr. Modi’s call to all to speak in one voice to realise the dream of a grand Ram Temple, several ruling MPs chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ amid thumping of desks.