Ghaziabad police file FIR against six who attended Tablighi congregation

After a complaint was lodged by the woman staff of the MMG district hospital against persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi and were admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital, an FIR has been registered by the Ghaziabad police against six persons.

Data | The Nizamuddin cluster and the coronavirus spread

The nurses had accused them of “inappropriate behaviour” in a letter written to the Medical Superintendent Ravinder Singh Rana who, in turn, wrote to Uttar Pradesh Police requesting them to “control” the six so that their treatment could be carried forward.

Attaching the complaint, Dr. Rana wrote to the SHO of Ghantaghar police station, with copies marked to the District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police and Chief Medical Officer, alleging that the six persons were using “obscene language” and were making “vulgar gestures” at the women staff. The letter also said that some of them were moving around in a “state of undress” and were demanding beedis and cigarettes.

Manish Mishra, Superintendent of Police (City), Ghaziabad, told The Hindu, the complaint was against the six Jamaatis who were picked up from the Masuri area of Ghaziabad. “Our team reached the hospital and after a preliminary investigation, they were taken into custody and were put into RKGIT College on Meerut Road in quarantine,” he said.

Official sources said that after the State government’s directives on Friday, the National Security Act could be imposed on the six people. Also, women nurses and policewomen would not be put on duty where they had been admitted. The officials are waiting for their COVID-19 test report to take further action.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

On Wednesday, the district administration identified 136 people in the district who had visited the Centre of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin. Out of these, 105 were admitted to different hospitals for investigation. Ninety-two of them have been admitted to the Sunderdeep Hospital. One of them tested positive on Thursday.