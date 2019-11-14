Other States

Gautam Navlakha moves Bombay HC for anticipatory bail

A day after the Pune sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail plea for alleged role in the Elgaar Parishad case, activist Gautam Navlakha moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.

The matter will be heard by Justice P.D. Naik on Thursday. On November 4, advocate Yug Chaudhry appearing for Mr Navlakha had moved the same HC Bench seeking relief, however Justice Naik had refused to hear the matter urging him to first go to sessions court.

While rejecting his plea the Pune court had said, prima facie there is enough material to show Mr. Navlakha is not only a member of a banned organisation (Communist Party of India-Maoist) but also ‘an active leader’ of the party.

Mr. Navlakha’s protection from arrest granted by the Supreme Court expired on November 12. He has been charged with sections from the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2019 2:19:19 AM

