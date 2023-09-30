From pucca houses for homeless to probing PSC ‘scam’, PM Modi raises stakes in poll-bound Chhattisgarh  

September 30, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - RAIPUR

If a BJP government is formed in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, a decision to provide pucca houses to the homeless in the State will be taken in the first meeting of the new cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised on September 30.

Addressing an election rally in Bilaspur, the PM assured the youth of the State that strict action would be taken against the culprits of the alleged Public Service Commission (PSC) scam. The BJP and some of its candidates have been alleging irregularities in selection for the past few months, and a High Court order on September 20 has provided fresh impetus to the party’s aggressive stance.

The mood in Chhattisgarh is clear. People have realised that Congress doesn't work for the poor. It only works for the children of a handful of their leaders.



BJP is a guarantee towards all-round progress. A BJP government in the state will ensure that the aspirations of… pic.twitter.com/FYeIVJ9Ird — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2023

In its order, the Chhattisgarh High Court directed the State government and the State PSC to “verify” the truth of allegations that a number of candidates selected through the PSC examination in 2021 were relatives of high-ranking government officials, political leaders, and influential businesspersons in the State.

Meanwhile, speaking at an event in Raipur, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also vowed to take strict action against anyone found guilty, but added that only people from political parties were making statements on the PSC issue.

‘Dy CM spoke truth’

Mr. Modi also sought to blunt the Congress’ claims on paddy procurement, saying that it was the Union government which had bought every grain of paddy from the farmers.

Asserting that the BJP, whether at the Centre or while ruling the State in the past, had always contributed to the development of Chhattisgarh with its initiatives, the Prime Minister reminded the gathering that Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singh Deo himself had recently admitted that the State faced “no discrimination” from the Centre.

Noting that the Congress had reprimanded Mr. Singh Deo for his remarks made during the PM’s last Chhattisgarh visit, Mr. Modi said that when the Deputy Chief Minister had told the truth, it had triggered a storm in the Opposition party’s ranks.

“Truths cannot be hidden in public life. If the leaders of Congress and the Deputy Chief Minister of the government say in front of everyone that Delhi never does injustice, then everyone should be happy. But there was a storm in Congress. Fulfilling its responsibility, the Government of India approved infrastructure development works worth thousands of crores of rupees in Chhattisgarh. Sent money. Because of the Congress government, all the work is stalled or is going on with great delay,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Modi greeted women with a ‘Jai Johar’, speaking in the Chhattisgarhi dialect. He started his speech by raising the slogan of “Badal Ke Rahibo, Au Nahi Sahibo (we won’t tolerate it anymore and will make a change)“. He is scheduled to address another public meeting in Jagdalpur on October 3.