Fresh batch of foreign envoys to visit J&K this week

File photo of U.S. envoy to India Kenneth I Juster and other diplomats during a meet with civil society members during their visit to Kashmir in January.

File photo of U.S. envoy to India Kenneth I Juster and other diplomats during a meet with civil society members during their visit to Kashmir in January.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Those who will be part of the delegation include envoys from European Union and Gulf countries

A fresh batch of foreign envoys will visit Jammu and Kashmir this week to get first-hand information about the ground situation after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, officials said on Monday.

The first batch of envoys, including the U.S. Ambassador to India, had visited Jammu and Kashmir last month.

The fresh batch of foreign envoys will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this week, an official said.

Those who will be part of the delegation include envoys from European Union and Gulf countries, the official said.

A team of 15 envoys, including U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster, paid a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir in January.

The central government had on August 5, 2019 abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state Jammu and Kashmir into union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 4:01:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/fresh-batch-of-foreign-envoys-to-visit-jk-this-week/article30782489.ece

