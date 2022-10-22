Four more MLAs from Uddhav camp will join Shinde camp: Union Minister Narayan Rane

I won’t divulge their names, he says

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Saturday said four MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena are in touch with him to join Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp. However, Mr. Rane refused to divulge the names of the legislators.

He said that of the 56 MLAs, “hardly” six or seven were left with Mr. Thackeray, and those too were on the way out. “Four MLAs are in touch with me but I won’t divulge their names,” the Union Minister said in Pune.

According to Mr. Rane, Shiv Sena chief Thackeray’s politics was confined to Matoshree (the private residence of the Thackerays) and there was no faction of the Sena left with him.

He was in the city as part of the Union government's 'Rozgar Mela', under which Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over appointment letters to government job aspirants electronically in Delhi.

Further, Mr. Rane hailed Mr. Modi for asking various government departments and Ministries in June to recruit 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half.