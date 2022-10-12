We are inheritors of Bal Thackeray’s ideals: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Both Uddhav and Shinde camps say they are happy with the new party names

The Maharashtra Chief Minister and leader of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde, said his group is the inheritor of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray’s ideals.

“Finally the victory of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva ideals. We are the inheritors of his ideals,” he said. Signalling his closeness to his mentor, the Chief Minister on Monday tweeted a photo in which he is seen kneeling beside Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

On Monday, the Election Commission named Uddhav’s faction ‘Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ and Shinde group ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’.

“I am happy to get this name. We thank the Election Commission,” Mr. Shinde said. However, he expressed disappointment at not getting the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol though his faction had the majority.

Speaking to The Hindu, Uddhav camp loyalist and MP Arvind Sawant said his group was happy with the new symbol ‘flaming torch’ and name. But he too expressed dissatisfaction at the poll panel freezing the party symbol.

“Prior to 1989, the year when the Shiv Sena was recognised as a regional party and the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol was allotted, our candidates have contested on torch, apart from other symbols. We are definitely happy with it,” he said.

“But, the Election Commission’s decision is unconstitutional. They [the Shinde faction] are misusing power. They are also threatening leaders and supporters to shift their loyalty,” he alleged.

Mr. Sawant said the poll body’s decision won’t stand if the legislators of the Shinde faction were disqualified under the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection law) of the Constitution. The matter was still in the Supreme Court, he said.

‘Symbol doesn’t matter’

Uddhav camp’s spokesperson and MLC Manisha Kayande alleged that the Shinde-Fadnavis group wanted to finish the ‘real’ Shiv Sena led by Mr. Thackeray and was using strong arm tactics. “But, one thing they must remember — for us, the symbol doesn’t matter,” she said.

Citing religious connotations, the Election Commission did not allow trishul (trident) and gada (mace) sought by the rival Shiv Sena factions as poll symbols.

On Tuesday, the supporters of the Uddhav Thackeray camp reached Shivaji Park carrying a flaming torch and paid their respects at the memorial of the Shiv Sena founder. They also visited 'Matoshree', the Thackeray's residence in Bandra.