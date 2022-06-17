Four Hizb militants killed in last 24 hours in south Kashmir: Police

One slain militant was involved in the killing of Rajni Balla, a teacher from Samba

Four Hizbul Mujahideen militants have been killed in twin anti-militancy operations in the last 24 hours in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Kulgam districts, a police spokesman said on Friday.

The police said two militants were killed in Hangalgund, Kokernag area of Anantnag. The police identified the slain militants as Junaid Bhat and Basit Wani of the Hizb.

“Wani was involved in the killing of BJP’s Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife, a Panch in 2021 in Anantnag,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

In another anti-militancy operation launched on Tuesday in Kulgam, two militants were killed in the Mishipora-Kujjar area.

“A contact with the hiding militants was re-established on the third day on Thursday and during an exchange of fire two local Hizb militants belonging to Kulgam district were killed,” the police said.

One slain militant was involved in the killing of Rajni Balla, a teacher from Samba, on May 31 outside the Gopalpora school in Kulgam, IGP Kumar said.

He identified the militant involved in Balla’s killing as Zubair Sofi from Mohan Pora in Kulgam.

The identification of the second killed militant is being ascertained, the police said.

The combing operations at both the encounters sites are on in south Kashmir.