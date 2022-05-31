Teacher shot dead at Kulgam school, as Kashmir sees 7th targeted killing this month

The victim has been identified as Rajni, wife of Raj Kumaar, from Samba district.

A Kashmiri school teacher was shot dead by militants at Gopalpora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 morning. Earlier, two Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

“Terrorists fired upon one woman teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, she received critical gunshot injuries. She succumbed to her injuries in a hospital,” a police spokesman said.

The police said terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime would be soon identified and neutralised. “The area was cordoned off after the attack,” the police added.

This is the seventh targeted killing in May in Kashmir. Earlier, three policemen and three civilians — a Kashmiri Pandit employee, an artist and a wineshop salesman were killed by militants in targeted attacks.

Meanwhile, two local Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed in an overnight gunfight in Pulwama’s Rajpora village.

“The killed militants were identified as Shahid Rather of Tral and Umar Yousuf of Shopian. Besides other terror crimes, Shahid was involved in the killing of a woman, Shakeela of Aripal, and a government employee Javid Ahmed of Lurgam Tral,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The duo was trapped during a search operation launched on Monday jointly by the police, the Army and Central Reserve Police Force.