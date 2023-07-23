Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls | For BJP, ‘Laadli Behena’ scheme could hold the key to victory

July 23, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - BHOPAL

For the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, battling a narrative war with the Congress in the run-up to the Assembly polls in the State, the campaign boils down to convincing women voters — 48% of the State’s electorate — to prioritise the record of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government in delivering on welfare programmes.

Both the BJP and the Congress have kept women voters front and centre in their campaign strategy till now, with the BJP-led State government launching the ‘Ladli Behena’ scheme of ₹1,000 per month as income support to women between the ages of 23-60 years, and the Congress’ Nari Samman Yojana, which promises ₹1,500 per month.

The Chouhan government has already released two instalments of the income support scheme, adding up to roughly over ₹2,400 crore, to over 1.25 crore beneficiaries across the State. The challenge, however, is to convince beneficiaries that a bird in hand is better than a manifesto promise.

Nowhere is this more obvious than in Sehore, where the Ladli Behena scheme was launched, and which includes parts of the Chief Minister’s Assembly constituency of Budhni.

“We have been getting the [money] instalments of Ladli Behena regularly and it is really helpful,” Radha Mewada, a resident, said. She uses the cash for various things, from indulging her children to purchasing medicines to buying cooking gas. She also admits to have filled in the form furnished by Congress workers in the area for the Nari Samman Yojana. “That is, however, something that has been promised. This is already delivered,” she said with a smile, but adds that she filled the form, “just in case” the Congress came to power.

Manju Kumari, also from the area and a beneficiary, said she has full faith in the promise made by Mr. Chouhan that the benefit amount will gradually be raised to ₹3,000. “If he has given ₹1,000, he will also give ₹3,000,” Ms. Kumari said.

In fact, the BJP has cottoned on to the fact that the ₹3,000 escalation in the benefit amount is important to emphasise, and say that the first escalation of the benefit amount to women, from ₹1,000 per month to ₹1,250 per month, will be done in a month or so, before the Model Code of Conduct in the State comes into effect.

“In a situation of similar promises, the one with a track record of delivering on promises will get the confidence of the people. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, with the Laldli Laxmi [scheme] has a reliable track record,” a senior BJP leader said.

What could trip the BJP up is something that worked against the party’s government in Karnataka as well — the high cost of cooking gas. The Congress has already announced a ₹500 subsidy support to women for buying cooking gas, and the Central government’s ₹200 per cylinder subsidy hasn’t been heard of either in Bhopal or Sehore.

Mr. Chouhan’s record as Chief Minister for delivering on promises is therefore key to the BJP’s prospects in Madhya Pradesh. Very clearly then, the road to Shyamala Hills, the CM’s offical residence, goes through the State’s aanganwadis and kitchens.