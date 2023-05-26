BJP in MP dealing with open dissent as elections approach

May 26, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - Raipur

Raipur

This has been a summer of discontent for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh, with leaders and workers across regions registering their displeasure openly in different fora.

The latest in this series of flare-ups is Guna MP K.P. Yadav’s tirade against loyalists of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia apologising for the latter’s electoral loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Mr. Yadav – who defeated Mr. Scindia, his one-time mentor in that election – described these actions as “foolish”.

“Such statements are made by those who do not know that we are in the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Bharatiya Janata Party has governments in the State and at the Centre and has an MP from here. You are shouting from the stage where a central minister and other representatives are present that a mistake was made by us in 2019,” he is heard saying in a video.

While the video was shared on Wednesday by the MP Congress, calling it an attack on Mr. Scindia, a day later Mr. Yadav clarified that it was not against Mr. Scindia, but his supporters who have often made such statements. Sources said he was responding to a statement made by three-time former Congress MLA from Mungaoli seat Gajram Singh Yadav (who joined the BJP in 2020 along with Mr. Scindia ) at a recent event organized by the Yadav community.

Mr. Yadav had earlier expressed his displeasure for not being invited to the aforementioned event, despite it being organized by those from his own community. He said that the party leadership and the Union minister himself should take cognisance of this and that Mr, Scindia should ensure that his supporters don’t make these mistakes.

The widening rift between Mr. Yadav and Mr. Scindia’s loyalists, however, is not an isolated case. The challenge of accommodating Mr. Scindia’s loyalists and BJP workers who have been loyal activists for decades in the Gwalior Chambal region is staring the party in the face.

Old timers in the party have been openly discussing past statements by Mr. Scindia as a Congressmen as well as the actions and performance of his loyalists, many of whom are a part of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet. Among the many factors that led to the exit of three time former MLA Deepak Joshi earlier this month was the likelihood of the party reposing its faith in Manoj Choudhary – another MLA who switched over to the BJP from the Congress with Mr. Scindia – from Bagli seat in 2023.

Bhanawar Singh Shekhawat, another BJP veteran from Malwa who faces the same prospect has also issued similar statements against the Scindia group, He has also been calling them corrupt.

And even as Scindia issue remains at the core of the BJP’s headaches, discontent in the State unit is pervasive.

Recently, former minister and former MLA from Jabalpur Harendrajit Singh Babbu claimed that he faced a threat to his life from VD Sharma, BJP’s State president. While he later retracted his statement, the displeasure has been made public. Two days ago, Akhilesh Dwivedi who was district secretary of Anuppur for the past seven years quit the party saying grassroots workers were being sidelined.

Similarly, former MLA Dhruv Pratap Singh from Katni region also said he might be forced to join the Congress.

In line with the politics of the State, most of these figures have either joined or would join the Congress. The Congress claims that this is just the beginning and more such moves were round the corner. The party has coined a slogan to target the BJP on the issue of factionalism saying it has three factions in MP: Shivraj BJP, Maharaj BJP (a reference to Mr. Scindia and Naaraz (angry) BJP.

The BJP, however, says such statements or even switches were unlikely to deter its prospects in 2023. “You need to differentiate between the BJP and other parties. People work for a vichar (thought/ideology) and will continue to work for the same. There may be a few exceptions, like Mr. [Deepak] Joshi, but there is historical evidence that such people usually regret their decisions,” said Ashish Aggarwal, BJP State media in charge.