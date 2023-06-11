Will increase Ladli Behna Yojana aid to ₹3,000 a month, says Chouhan

June 11, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - RAIPUR

Crediting the first monthly instalment of ₹1,000 into the bank accounts of financially weak women under the Mukyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he had plans to increase the assistance to ₹3,000 a month in future.

Addressing a gathering at the formal launch of the scheme at Jabalpur’s Garrison Ground, the Chief Minister said he may have started with ₹1,000 [per month to each of the 1.25 crore identified beneficiaries], but will keep revising the amount upwards in a phased manner “after arranging sufficient funds”.

“I do what I say. I had said that I would give ₹1,000, am I giving it today or not? So now when I have said that gradually I will increase it to ₹3,000, then I will give ₹3,000 to my sisters,” he said. “This will change your lives, the future of your children. Whether it is buying their clothes or medicines or celebrating festivals, my sisters won’t face any problems,” he said.

In March this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the State announced the Ladli Behna Scheme, following it up with a separate provision in the budget. The Opposition Congress soon announced its own scheme called the Nari Samman Yojana, which promises ₹1,500 a month as cash transfer and cooking gas cylinder at a subsidised cost of ₹500 for every beneficiary woman every month, if the party is voted to power in the Assembly election to be held later this year.

While the formal announcement of the Congress’ scheme is likely to happen during its national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s public meeting, also scheduled in Jabalpur on June 12, the Chief Minister’s “₹3000” announcement is seen as a counter to the Congress’ offer.

Listing out his government’s other schemes and initiatives, Mr. Chouhan attacked the Congress for making “false announcements”. “Some people are making false announcements every day. They call me a liar every day, make accusations against me. People in the Congress do not have the right intention, they cannot benefit you in any way and that’s why you have to be watchful about those making such false announcements. To implement the schemes that I have told you about, you have to be with the BJP government. You have to be with your brother [referring to himself] and [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi ji,” he said.