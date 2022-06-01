Other States

Enforcement Directorate attaches Popular Front of India accounts in money laundering case

Volunteers of Popular Front of India take out a procession in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. File

Volunteers of Popular Front of India take out a procession in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached at least 33 bank accounts of Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and a linked organisation called Rehab India Foundation as part of an anti-money laundering investigation against them, officials said on June 1.

The accounts hold more than ₹68 lakh. The orders have been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

They said 23 accounts of the Popular Front of India (PFI) having ₹59,12,051 and 10 of Rehab India Foundation having ₹9,50,030 have been attached.

The Islamist organisation was formed in 2006 in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
law enforcement
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2022 7:23:17 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/enforcement-directorate-attaches-popular-front-of-india-accounts-in-money-laundering-case/article65484313.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY