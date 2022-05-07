Popular Front of India stages protest against Governor for his remarks

Protesters want the Governor to apologise for his remarks

Popular Front of India members staging a protest against Governor R.N. Ravi at Saidapet in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Protesters want the Governor to apologise for his remarks

The cadre of the Popular Front of India on Saturday staged a protest condemning Governor R.N. Ravi for his remarks terming the outfit as dangerous and operating with the aim of destabilising the nation. The protesters also demanded that the Governor should be recalled.

The PFI cadre gathered near Panagal buildings in Saidapet to hold their protest, calling on the Governor to tender an apology and withdraw his remarks.

The police cordoned off the area where the protest was held.