2023 Assembly elections live updates | ECI likely to announce schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya polls

January 18, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:12 am IST

The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya Assembly polls today.

The term of the three Assemblies is set to end on different dates in March. While Tripura has a BJP government, in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power. Meanwhile, National People's Party, the only party from the North-East to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.

New Delhi

Election Commission committed to ‘deliver election’ in Nagaland: CEC Rajiv Kumar

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 14 asserted that as mandated by the Constitution it would ‘deliver election’ in Nagaland.

“We will deliver the elections despite whatever calls there are and it doesn’t affect the political process,” said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar while replying to media queries in presence of Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel here.

The Naga civil societies have been demanding solution to vexed Naga Political Issue before the conduct of the state election while the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation have declared not to participate in the election process unless their demand for a separate State composed of the six eastern districts are fulfilled.

The Constitution clearly provides and mandates the ECI that the elected government has to be in place before the end of the term of the present Assembly and if it does not happen, it possesses different kinds of problems, Kumar said.

“ECI is mandated under the Constitution to conduct elections and declare results to put the duly elected government in place before the term of the present Assembly comes to end and we are duty bound to do that,” he said.

The term of the present Nagaland Assembly expires on March 12, the CEC said.- PTI

Agartala

ECI committed to free, fair and inducement-free elections in Tripura: Kumar

The Election Commission of India on January 12 said it is ‘committed and duty bound’ to conduct free, fair, and inducement-free elections in Tripura.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the ECI has taken all arrangements to allow voters to join the ‘festival of democracy’ and if a voter faces any threat or intimidation on the day of polling, he or she can use cVigil app to inform the election authorities.

“We had an in-depth discussion on the election process with the Chief Secretary, DGP, representatives of political parties, DMs, SPs and enforcement agencies for two days. The election commission is committed and duty bound to conduct free, fair, violence-free and inducement-free election”, Kumar said at a press conference here.- PTI

New Delhi

2023 to witness series of Assembly polls, being seen as semifinals to Lok Sabha elections

A series of Assembly polls this year are being considered as semi-finals to the Lok Sabha election slated to be held in the summer of 2024.

The northeastern States of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya will be the first to have Assembly polls, most likely in February-March. The terms of their respective legislative Assemblies is ending on different dates in March.