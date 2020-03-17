Did not move no-confidence motion in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, says BJP Chief Whip Narottam Mishra

The BJP has refuted Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s claim on Monday night that the party had moved a no-confidence motion in the Vidhan Sabha, and the Congress-led government was ready to prove its majority.

Stating that the Congress government was employing all the means to save itself now, BJP Chief Whip in the Assembly Narottam Mishra said, “They are spreading a new lie that we have brought a no-confidence motion. We didn’t bring any such motion. In a notice for it, there are accusations and proofs, and it’s altogether a different process.”

Instead, the BJP had an affidavit with the Speaker relating to the “wilful disobedience” by Mr. Nath of the Governor’s direction to hold a floor test on Monday, he added.

Mr. Nath had called on Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday night to thank him for the address to the Assembly, as before a vote of thanks could be given earlier in the day, the Assembly was adjourned.

Speaking with reporters later, Mr. Nath said, “I have discussed the present political situation in the State with him, and informed him we were fine with everything under the ambit of the Constitution and law.”

After the address, Mr. Tandon had advised members that given the turmoil in the State those with responsibility should “work independently” and “stick to Constitutional principles”.

“The BJP is saying repeatedly that we don’t have a majority, and demanding a floor test. So, we told them if they believed so, they should bring a no-confidence motion,” said Mr. Nath. “Today, they have brought it, and given the proposal to the Speaker. We will prove our majority. And in addition, those 16 MLAs held hostage should also be brought, and made independent.”

Reacting, Mr. Mishra said, “Since those held hostage are from your party, why should we bring them back? Moreover, if you have a majority in the House, then what’s the problem with a floor test?"