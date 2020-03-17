Parliament proceedings live | Budget session resumes

The Budget Session of the Parliament of India resumed on Tuesday.

Bills for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha:

The Finance Bill, 2020

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Bills for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha:

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019

The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 am

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

Ashok Bajpai, BJP, speaks on the treatment of children affected by type 1 diabetes in rural areas.

Lok Sabha | 11.00 am

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.