Parliament proceedings live | Budget session resumes

The Budget Session of the Parliament of India resumed on Tuesday.
Bills for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha:
The Finance Bill, 2020
The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Bills for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha:
The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019
The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019
Here are the latest updates:
Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.
Ashok Bajpai, BJP, speaks on the treatment of children affected by type 1 diabetes in rural areas.
Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.