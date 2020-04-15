Coronavirus: Three nurses in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital test positive

Three more nurses in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 even as authorities sealed off more parts of the city following an alarming spike in the number of new cases.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

According to hospital authorities, the three apparently contracted the infection from their 32-year-old colleague who had been previously diagnosed for the virus, taking the tally of infected staff to four. The results of the three came in late on Tuesday.

“As of now, four members of our staff have tested positive and have been moved to the isolation ward in the new building. All of them have displayed mild symptoms and are in a stable condition,” said Ajay Chandanwale, Dean, Sassoon Hospital.

Data | The Nizamuddin cluster and the coronavirus spread

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that a doctor too was displaying virus-like symptoms and that his throat swab samples would be sent for testing.

15 hospital staff quarantined

Meanwhile, more than 15 staffers, including, doctors and nurses, of a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run hospital were quarantined on Tuesday after a pregnant woman tested positive for the pandemic.

More than 50 cases and four new deaths were reported from Pune district on Tuesday as the number of positive cases in Pune city exceeded the 300-mark to touch 316 while the death toll in the city rose to 34.

Watch | COVID-19: Dos and don'ts from the Health Ministry

This prompted authorities to seal off areas under 13 police stations and enforce lockdown measures even more stringently in these five police zones. The areas where a curfew-like situation prevails include Kasewadi, Bhavani Peth, Yerwada, Hadapsar and Kondhwa – the places which constitute the majority of the positive cases.

More than 250 cases and the majority of deaths have been reported from these highly-infected clusters.

Police officials said that only shops selling essential commodities such as vegetables, fruits, milk would be permitted to remain open between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, while all banks would remain shut and only ATMs would be open in these areas.

Last week, a 45-year-old nurse associated with the city’s Ruby Hall Clinic had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting authorities to quarantine more than 25 of her colleagues.