Coronavirus: Number of positive cases in Bihar goes up to 39

With one more fresh case of positive COVID-19 reported in Bihar, the total number of infected persons in the State has gone up to 39.

The sample test of a 38-year-old man from Nawada district was found positive. The test was done at the Patna-based Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.

Also read: It will not be possible to lift the lockdown in one go, says Narendra Modi

A total of 16 patients have recovered in the State so far, while one from Munger district who died earlier was “patient zero”.

Nine patients have recovered at the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital which is designated as COVID-19 special hospital by the government, six at the Bhagalpur-based Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital while one at AIIMS-Patna.

Maximum number of positive cases in the State has been reported from Siwan district. A large number of migrants from the district go to Gulf countries every year.

Data | The Nizamuddin cluster and the coronavirus spread

Meanwhile, the State government has said that strict action will be taken against in-charge of quarantine centres in case of reports of missing migrants. Earlier, there had been reports from several quarantine centres that the migrants kept in isolation slip out at night and come back during day for free food. However, the migrants said they go to their homes because facilities at the centres were inadequate.

The State government has set up 3,115 quarantine centres at government school and panchayat buildings in villages where nearly 30,000 migrants have been given shelter to get free food and isolation.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India