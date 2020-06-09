Coronavirus | 12 firefighters from Odisha, deployed in cyclone Amphan-hit West Bengal, test positive

Disaster response personnel, deployed in cyclone-hit West Bengal for rescue and restoration works, continued to test positive for COVID-19, with 12 men from the Odisha Fire Service having been infected on Tuesday.

This information came after 49 personnel of the third battalion of the National Disaster Response Force based at Mundali in Cuttack district tested positive on Monday.

“Twelve of our fearless fire fighters who returned from Kolkata with laurels after restoration tasks tested positive for COVID-19. The State government has ensured the best possible medical care,” tweeted Satyajit Mohanty, Director-General of Fire Service, wishing the men fast recovery.

A team of fire service personnel comprising 372 members was sent to West Bengal on May 24 to undertake restoration works in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, which had caused extensive damages to Kolkata city and its adjoining areas.

After rendering services for 12 days in Kolkata and Howrah, all 372 fire personnel had returned on June 5. Subsequently, they had undergone 14 days institutional quarantine on the Krupajal Engineering College campus and the Revenue Officers Training Institute in Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, 167 personnel of the NDRF divided into eight teams were in West Bengal to carry out restoration works in the cyclone-hit areas. As many as 50 NDRFF personnel have so far tested positive, including one who was infected the previous day. Of the 50 personnel, only one was found to be symptomatic, sources said.

Case tally

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 case tally crossed the 3,000-mark as 146 more, including 61 of the NDRF and the Odisha Fire Service, tested positive during the past 24 hours, the State Health Department said.

The total number of cases increased to 3,140 with detection of 146 new cases. As many as 140 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 2,133. The State’s active cases stood at 996. Eleven persons had died — nine due to COVID-19 and two of other reasons, officials said.