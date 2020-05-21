72 killed in Cyclone Amphan fury, 15 dead in Kolkata alone

The casualties due to Super Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal increased to 72, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday. Of them, 15 are from Kolkata, she added.

Ms Banerjee who addressed a meeting with senior government officials at State Secretariat to access the damage due to the cyclone said that she hasn't seen such a disaster in her life.

“I haven't seen a disaster in my entire life. I will ask the Prime Minister to visit the State and see for himself,” she said. The Chief Minister said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called her and she told him about the enormity of the disaster. Ms Banerjee said that the impact of the cyclone was so much that Nabanna building the State Secretariat was shaking due to the cyclone.

An elderly woman tries to salvage her house that collapsed during Cyclone Amphan, in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on Thursday. This photo provided by the Indian Red Cross Society shows a villager standing outside his damaged house after Cyclone Amphan, the equivalent of a category 3 hurricane, hit the area in Bhadrak district of Odisha, India, on Thursday. An uprooted tree in the Nilhat House complex on the Dalhousie road in Kolkata on Thursday morning. Milkmen wade through a flooded road after Cyclone Amphan, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, on Thursday. A tree fell during cyclone Amphan, in Tollygunge area of Kolkata on Thursday morning. An uprooted tree in Tollygunge area of Kolkata on Thursday morning. Locals clearing an uprooted tree from the Ranaghat-Krishnagar state highway road, in the aftermath of super cyclone Amphan, near Taherpur in Nadia, West Bengal, on Thursday. An uprooted tree near Writers’ Building at Dalhousie area in Kolkata on Thursday morning.

Ms Banerjee said that she will visit the affected areas after three to four days once connectivity is restored.

“There is no telephone connection and there is no electricity in the parts of the state,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that there is scarcity of drinking water in the South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts and asked officials to ensure water supply in these districts.

Ms. Banerjee said that forest department will have to plant trees on water footing as about 40% of trees of the affected areas have damaged.