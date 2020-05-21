Kolkata

72 killed in Cyclone Amphan fury, 15 dead in Kolkata alone

Trees uprooted at Tollygunj area due to Amphan cyclone in Kolkata on Thursday.

Trees uprooted at Tollygunj area due to Amphan cyclone in Kolkata on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Haven't seen such a disaster in my entire life, says Mamata Banerjee

The casualties due to Super Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal increased to 72, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday. Of them, 15 are from Kolkata, she added.

Ms Banerjee who addressed a meeting with senior government officials at State Secretariat to access the damage due to the cyclone said that she hasn't seen such a disaster in her life.

“I haven't seen a disaster in my entire life. I will ask the Prime Minister to visit the State and see for himself,” she said. The Chief Minister said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called her and she told him about the enormity of the disaster. Ms Banerjee said that the impact of the cyclone was so much that Nabanna building the State Secretariat was shaking due to the cyclone.

 

Ms Banerjee said that she will visit the affected areas after three to four days once connectivity is restored.

“There is no telephone connection and there is no electricity in the parts of the state,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that there is scarcity of drinking water in the South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts and asked officials to ensure water supply in these districts.

Ms. Banerjee said that forest department will have to plant trees on water footing as about 40% of trees of the affected areas have damaged.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
