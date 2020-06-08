Other States

50 NDRF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha

NDRF personnel work to clear an uprooted tree from a road in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata on May 26. File photo used for representational purposes.

NDRF personnel work to clear an uprooted tree from a road in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata on May 26. File photo used for representational purposes.   | Photo Credit: PTI

They were deployed to cyclone Amphan-hit West Bengal for rescue works

Fifty personnel of third battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) based at Mundali in Odisha’s Cuttack district have tested positive for COVID-19.

They had recently returned from cyclone Amphan-affected West Bengal, where they were deployed to carry out rescue and restoration works.

“A total of 167 personnel divided into eight teams had been deployed in West Bengal. Upon their return, they were asked to undergo quarantine. Tests were conducted on all returnees,” said NDRF sources.

One person was found to be symptomatic; he had tested positive on Saturday. On Monday, 49 more were found to be infected by the coronavirus.

According to the NDRF, one person has been admitted in the Aswini COVID Hospital in Cuttack while 13 are in KIIMS COVID Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

“There is nothing to worry. All 50 personnel are healthy. We hope they recover from COVID-19 soon,” said an NDRF spokesperson.

Odisha had also sent its fire service personnel to West Bengal. It was not yet known about infection in their team.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 11:23:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/50-ndrf-personnel-test-positive-for-covid-19-in-odisha/article31782233.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY