Other States

Bombay HC gives bail to woman charged with prostitution

The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to a woman charged under Immoral Traffic Prevention Act (ITPA) while taking into consideration the fact that investigation was over and she has two minor children.

A single judge Bench of Justice S.V. Kotwal was hearing the criminal bail application filed by a woman arrested by Shiroli police station, Kolhapur, on October 1, 2019 and has since been in custody.

As per the FIR, the police received information that two women were standing near a restaurant allegedly waiting for customers. The police sent a decoy customer who struck a deal for ₹500 with one of them. After taking the money she asked the other woman to go with the “customer”. Upon a pre-arranged signal, the police then moved in and arrested the woman.

She was charged under Sections 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 4 (punishment for living on the earnings of prostitution), 5 (procuring, inducing or taking a person for the sake of prostitution), and 7 (prostitution in or in the vicinity of public places) of ITPA.

The court noted the applicant was procuring customers for the other woman and taking money from them. The court relied on the statement of the woman who said she was not being forced into prostitution. She was doing it to earn money as she was very poor. The court said the investigation is over, the chargesheet is filed and the applicant has two minor children.

Hence the applicant was ordered to be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond for ₹10,000.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 11:50:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bombay-hc-gives-bail-to-woman-charged-with-prostitution/article31769402.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY