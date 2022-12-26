  1. EPaper
BJP to take out ‘rath yatra’ in Tripura ahead of Assembly polls

Election to the 60-member Tripura Assembly is due to be held in February.

December 26, 2022 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - Agartala

PTI
A BJP supporter ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Swami Vivekananda in Agartala, on December 18, 2022. File photo

A BJP supporter ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Swami Vivekananda in Agartala, on December 18, 2022. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura will organise a ‘rath yatra’ across the State from the first of January, as the saffron party gears up for the Assembly polls due early next year, a party leader said on Monday, December 26, 2022.

A three-member committee headed by Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has been constituted to oversee preparations for the yatra, he said.

Election to the 60-member Tripura Assembly is due to be held in February.

“One yatra will set out from North Tripura district while another from South Tripura district,” BJP media in-charge Sunit Sarkar said.

The party’s chief spokesperson, Subarta Chakraborty, said the objective of the yatra is to seek the blessings of people in the run-up to the polls.

Also read: A ‘royal’ challenge for BJP in Tripura

“We do believe that people will join the ‘rath yatra’ to show solidarity towards the party that has addressed their basic needs,” he said.

For the first time, a political party will organise such a yatra in the northeastern state ahead of an election, party sources claimed.

During the 2018 assembly polls, the BJP had conducted several road shows, with a number of Union Ministers leading those.

Meanwhile, the saffron party’s mega outreach programme ¬ ‘Prati Ghare Shushan’ ¬ concluded on Sunday.

BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh, who is in the poll-bound State, held the party’s election management committee meeting on Sunday evening to review its preparedness for the assembly election.

Senior party leaders attended the meeting, the sources added.

Related Topics

Tripura / regional elections / political campaigns

