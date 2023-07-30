HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP forms 26-member election management committee for M.P. Assembly polls

The committee, headed by its convener and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, includes Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president V. D. Sharma

July 30, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - Bhopal

PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President VD Sharma, and others performs rituals during the inauguration of the party election management office ahead of the State Assembly Elections, at the party headquarters, in Bhopal on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President VD Sharma, and others performs rituals during the inauguration of the party election management office ahead of the State Assembly Elections, at the party headquarters, in Bhopal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted a 26-member election management committee for the State Assembly polls due later this year.

ALSO READ
No ticket for unpopular candidates, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Five invited members are also included in the committee, the announcement of which was made on July 29 night.

The committee, headed by its convener and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, includes Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president V. D. Sharma, a party spokesperson said.

Other members include Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Singh Patel, and four MP Cabinet Ministers — Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh.

ALSO READ
To win Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, BJP and Congress go head to head with promises for women’s welfare

Five invited members of the committee are — BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash, Union minister Bhupender Yadav, who is the party's election in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister and election joint in-charge Ashwini Vaishnaw, besides party's general secretary Muralidhar Rao and state general secretary (organisation) Hitanand, the spokesperson said.

Asked about no women included in the election management committee, BJP's state secretary Rajneesh Agrawal told PTI, “The Mahila Morcha (BJP's women wing) is currently running an important campaign to facilitate the reach of benefits of the BJP government's flagship scheme Ladli Bahna Yojana to women in the State. All the office-bearers and leaders are engaged in this campaign.” He said women are playing an important role in the party at different places.

ALSO READ
As race for Scheduled Caste votes heats up in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan government launches ‘Sant Ravidas Samarasta Yatra’

The BJP also announced a 19-member manifesto drafting committee headed by former Minister of State Jayant Malaiya for the Assembly polls due in November this year.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / Assembly Elections / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.