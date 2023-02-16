HamberMenu
BJP committed to development of Meghalaya, Nagaland: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "BJP will provide all-round development to Meghalaya and focus on governance that fulfils aspirations of the youth. Our Manifesto elaborates on our plan for the State."

February 16, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16 emphasised the BJP's commitment to the development of Meghalaya and Nagaland. BJP president J. P. Nadda had released the party's manifesto for Meghalaya on February 15 and for Nagaland on February 14.

Mr. Modi said, "BJP will provide all-round development to Meghalaya and focus on governance that fulfils aspirations of the youth. Our Manifesto elaborates on our plan for the State."

In another tweet, he said, "Our Party is fully committed to adding more momentum to Nagaland's growth trajectory. Its vision is reflected in the Vision Document of the Party." In its manifesto for Meghalaya, where the BJP for the first time is contesting on all 60 Assembly seats, the party has promised 33% reservation for women in government jobs and implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for State employees.

The BJP also promised ₹5 meals through canteens, free education to girls till post-graduation, free scooters for female college toppers, a government bond of ₹50,000 on the birth of a girl child and an all-woman police battalion, if it is voted to power in Meghalaya, which has a matrilineal society.

In Nagaland, the party has promised a special package for the eastern part of the State and establishment of a board for the holistic development of the region. The BJP and its ally NDPP are contesting the February 27 Assembly elections with a 20:40 seat-sharing arrangement. Polls will be held in both the States on February 27 while the counting is scheduled on March 2.

