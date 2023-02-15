BJP to ensure ‘scientific coal mining’ in Meghalaya 

February 15, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would ensure the scientific mining of coal and constitute a task force to check illegal mining activities if voted to power in Meghalaya, its manifesto says.

In its manifesto for the February 27 election to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly, the party has also promised to resolve the State’s border dispute with Assam and establish outposts to promote the safety and security of residents in sensitive areas.

The coalition government in Meghalaya, of which the BJP is a constituent, has often been criticised for allegedly flouting the orders of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court to allow illegal mining and transportation of coal.

The National People’s Party-led State government signed an agreement with its Assam counterpart in March 2022 to resolve disputes in six of 12 troubled sectors along the 885 km inter-State boundary.

Releasing the manifesto in the State’s capital Shillong on Wednesday, BJP national president J.P. Nadda said the party would form a special task force under a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate all cases of corruption in the State. “This task force will also take swift and decisive action against any delay, defect or denial of government services,” he said.

The party also assured that it would hold regular legislative sessions in a “mini Secretariat” in Tura to ensure equal attention to all parts of the State. Tura is the hub of the Garo Hills comprising the western half of Meghalaya and is less developed compared to the other half straddling the Khasi-Jaintia Hills.

The manifesto for Meghalaya was similar to the one for Nagaland that Mr. Nadda released a few days ago, with subtle changes and additions tailored to local requirements.

The promises include the preservation and promotion of the indigenous religions of Meghalaya by constructing a historical-cultural complex tentatively titled ‘Spiritual Roots’, and the establishment of a sophisticated tribal museum to showcase the rich culture and heritage of the State. It also speaks of empowering farmers, women and youth through a slew of schemes, cash incentives and skill development, infrastructural and industrial development, and healthcare for all.