Bikru ambush accused ‘surrenders’

An accused in the Bikru ambush in Kanpur, in which eight policemen were killed, ‘surrendered’ before the police on Saturday, more than two months after the incident.
Along with his wife and daughter, Umakant Shukla, who carried a bounty of ₹50,000, reached Chaubeypur police station in Kanpur and surrendered, police said. According to the police, Shukla, who had covered his face, had hung a placard from his neck in which he allegedly pleaded for his security, and claimed that he was involved in the shootout incident for which he felt “guilty”.
After the ambush, the Uttar Pradesh police shot dead the main accused, Vikas Dubey, and five of his associates in separate incidents.
Senior Superintendent of Police Kanpur Preetinder Singh said Shukla was being interrogated. Shukla will be taken to the spot of incident and his role in the incident ascertained, said the SSP, adding that Shukla was accused of supplying the ammunition for the incident.
“Today, along with his family he reached the Chaubeypur police station and surrendered. His family pleaded for his life,” Mr. Singh told reporters.
