Bihar train derailment | Fault in tracks likely cause for derailment: Preliminary probe

Bihar train accident live updates : Four dead, 40 injured after six coaches of the Assam-bound North East Superfast Express derailed in Buxar district of Bihar late on October 11.

October 12, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 08:57 pm IST

Six coaches of the Assam-bound North East Superfast Express derailed in Buxar district of Bihar late on October 11, an official said. At least four passengers have been killed and more than 50 were injured.

The deceased persons have been identified as Usha Bhandari (33), her daughter Aakriti Bhandari (8), Abu Zaid (68) and Narendra (70). Usha Bhandari and Aakriti Bhandari are residents of Assam’s Tinsukia whereas Abu Zaid is the resident of Kishanganj district of Bihar. Narendra is not yet known.

The 23-coach train (No. 12506) left the Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi at 7.40 a.m. on October 11 and was en route to Tinsukia in Assam. The incident occurred at 9.53 p.m. near the Raghunathpur railway station.

A quick response team from the Danapur division of the East Central Railway (ECR) has rushed to the spot.

Speaking to The Hindu, Buxar District Magistrate Anshul Agarwal confirmed the casualties. According to East Central Railway (ECR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Birendra Kumar said that the total number of injured passengers is 30. Suvomoy Mitra, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)/Eastern Circle is investigating the Buxar derailment case.