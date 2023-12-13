GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bhajan Lal Sharma to be sworn in as Rajasthan CM on December 15

According to BJP State unit president, C.P. Joshi, invitations were being extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Chief Ministers of the party-ruled States

December 13, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma during a press conference, in Jaipur on December 12, 2023.

Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma during a press conference, in Jaipur on December 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Sanganer MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma, elected as the BJP Legislature Party leader, will be sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Rajasthan at a ceremony here on December 15. Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will also take the oath of office at the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held outside Albert Hall in Ram Niwas Garden here. BJP State president C.P. Joshi said on December 13 that the invitations were being extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Chief Ministers of party-ruled States.

Mr. Joshi said the newly elected BJP MLAs and party workers from all over the State would also attend the function. Mr. Sharma had called on Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday to stake the claim to form the government after the announcement of his name as the new Chief Minister.

The CM-designate, who has been closely associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, visited the Sanga Baba temple, Sanghi Jain temple, Tripolia Balaji temple and a Gurdwara in his constituency Sanganer, from where he has been elected as a debutant MLA. The ruling party is yet to reveal the list of the possible Cabinet Ministers.

Mr. Joshi addressed a meeting of the BJP district unit presidents and senior office-bearers at the party’s State headquarters here and gave instructions regarding the swearing-in ceremony.

