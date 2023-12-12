Bhajan Lal Sharma to be Chief Minister of Rajasthan

December 12, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

Sanganer MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma has been named as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan, ending the suspense over the appointment of new Chief Minister in Rajasthan following the BJP’s victory in the recent State Assembly election.

Mr. Sharma’s name was announced at the BJP Legislature Party meeting in Jaipur. Former CM Vasundhara Raje proposed Sharma’s name at the Legislature Party meeting. It was seconded by Kirodi Lal Meena and other senior leaders.

Central observer and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that there would be two Deputy Chief Ministers — Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa.

Mr. Singh also announced that Ajmer North MLA and former Minister Vasudev Devnani would be the new Assembly Speaker.

First-time MLA

Hailing from Bharatpur district, Bhajan Lal Sharma has served as the BJP State general secretary. He is a first-time MLA, as he defeated Pushpendra Bhardwaj of Congress in Sanganer Assembly constituency in Jaipur district in the recent election.

The BJP won 115 of the 199 seats in Rajasthan as it wrested power from the Congress in Rajasthan on December 3.