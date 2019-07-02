Other States

Bengal introduces 10% quota in jobs, education

Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee  

more-in

Congress, Left parties welcome move

The West Bengal government on Tuesday announced 10% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to people belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS). The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“There will be a 10% reservation for them [EWS] in government service. However, those who are already covered under the SC, ST and OBC category will not be eligible. Details will be shared once the order is released, but in principle Mamata Banerjee’s Cabinet has agreed to the proposal,” Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Partha Chatterjee said.

The decision comes six months after the Narendra Modi government approved a 10% quota in jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections (EWS) among general category.

CM meets SC, ST MLAs

The Congress and the Left parties welcomed the Mamata government decision. “The Centre had announced it earlier. We maintained pressure on the government…gradually good sense is prevailing on it,” leader of Left legislature party Sujan Chakraborty said. In another interesting development, Ms. Banerjee held a meeting with SC and ST MLAs of all political parties, a first in her eight-year tenure.

Comments
Related Topics Other States
West Bengal
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2019 10:27:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bengal-introduces-10-quota-in-jobs-education/article28264556.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY