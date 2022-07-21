Bajrang Dal activist stabbed over Nupur Sharma issue in Madhya Pradesh

The Hindu Bureau July 21, 2022 02:07 IST

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and rioting against 13 alleged attackers; two arrested

Tension erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar-Malwa after a Bajrang Dal member was allegedly stabbed by a group of 13 men for supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Wednesday. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and rioting against the 13 alleged attackers and two had been arrested on Wednesday, said an officer. The victim Ayush Jadam (25) is a local convener of the Hindutva outfit and had purportedly given some statement in support of Ms. Sharma, who was suspended by the BJP last month following a row over her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Mr. Jadam said the attack was a fallout of a media statement he had given in support of Ms. Sharma. Following the stabbing incident, Bajrang Dal and other right-wing outfits staged a sit-in outside the local Superintendent of Police’s office and demanded swift action against the accused. The police officer said the incident had caused some tension in the area but things were under control after barricades were put up.



