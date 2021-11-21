Assam groups to relaunch anti-CAA stir

Prime Minister’s announcement on repealing farm laws has enthused protestors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on repealing the three contentious farm laws has stimulated the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups in Assam.

The CAA seeks to fast-track the granting of citizenship to non-Muslims who fled religious persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and taken refuge in India till December 31, 2014.

A few organisations have decided to revive the anti-CAA protests that turned violent and claimed the lives of at least five people in police firing in December 2019. These organisations include the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) lead by activist-turned-MLA Akhil Gogoi and the Asom Jatiya Parishad, a political party.

AASU adviser Samujjal K. Bhattacharya said the farmers’ persistence with protests has been a lesson for those at the forefront of the anti-CAA protests, which had to be paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must make the Centre scrap the CAA, which is a serious threat to the identity of the indigenous communities in the northeast besides being against the Constitution,” he told reporters on November 20.

Appreciating the resilience of the farmers of northern India, Mr. Gogoi appealed to all the organisations to relaunch the anti-CAA movement together.

The Coordination Committee Against CAA, an umbrella body that had steered the protests in 2019 and the pre-lockdown months of 2020, has scheduled a protest programme on December 12 to mark two years of the anti-CAA stir.