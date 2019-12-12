  • The Package

Understanding the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019

A series of opinion articles and explanations that appeared in The Hindu to put the arguments for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in context

The Rajya Sabha on December 11, 2019 passed the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, with 125 votes in favour and 99 against. The Bill for the first time allows citizenship on the basis of religion to six communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. 

The Bill amends the Citizenship Act, 1955, and for the first time, will grant citizenship on the basis of religion to non-Muslim communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 9, 2019.

Here is a series of opinion articles and explanations that appeared in The Hindu to put the arguments for and against the Bill in context.

In This Package
A law not based on religion
A patently unconstitutional piece of legislation
Congress and Partition
Wholly subordinated to the majoritarian nation
The misadventure of a new citizenship regime
Unequal, unsecular: On Citizenship Amendment Bill
The dubious legal case for an NRIC
