Army opens fire after noticing suspicious movement near LoC in J&K's Poonch

A tight vigil is being maintained in the area to ensure that there is no infiltration attempt from across the border

January 08, 2023 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - Poonch/Jammu:

PTI
Security personnel patrol in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian Army troops on Saturday evening opened fire after noticing suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The troops picked up the suspicious movement in the Balakote sector and opened "speculative fire", they said, adding the firing lasted for a few minutes and there was no report of any casualty.

A search of the area will be carried out with the first light of the day on Sunday, the officials said.

A tight vigil is being maintained in the area to ensure that there is no infiltration attempt from across the border, they added.

