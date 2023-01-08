HamberMenu
Dangri terror attack | Toll climbs to seven in J&K’s Rajouri

Four persons were killed and six others were injured in the terrorist firing at Dangri village on January 1

January 08, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel conduct a security check after the recent terror attacks at Dangri village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, in Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel conduct a security check after the recent terror attacks at Dangri village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, in Jammu. | Photo Credit: ANI

The death toll in the terrorist attack on Dangri village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri has risen to seven with one more civilian succumbing to injuries at a hospital here on Sunday, officials said.

Several locals had reported militant sightings ahead of Dangri attack in J&K's Rajouri

Prince Sharma, who was in his early 20s, died at the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital Jammu, where he was shifted for specialized treatment along with several others after getting critically injured in the firing by terrorists in his village on January 1, the officials said.

The attack on Dangri had left six people, including Sharma's elder brother Deepak Kumar dead. While four persons were killed and six others injured in the terrorist firing on January 1, two more people were killed and nine others injured in a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in the village the next morning. The IED was planted by terrorists in the village before fleeing.

A massive search operation is on to neutralize the terrorists behind the attack.

