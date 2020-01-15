All examinations postponed in Aligarh Muslim University

In a significant development, all university examinations in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been postponed. These examinations were scheduled after the reopening of the university following the extended winter vacations, starting with the engineering faculty from January 16.

The students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) had been demanding postponement of examinations.

A statement released by the public relations office said under the prevailing circumstances the decision for postponement of all university examinations was taken after a consultative meeting of the deans of faculties, principals of colleges and polytechnics and other functionaries under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, after the Aligarh police refused to register an FIR against the police "excesses" on December 15, the AMU administration is exploring legal options. "We have been told that as the case is subjudice and a court-ordered NHRC inquiry is in progress, the FIR could not be registered. We are taking advice from legal experts and approaching the court is one of the options," said a university spokesperson.

The students were undertaking examinations when the university was shut down ahead of schedule for winter vacation after a student protest against the police action in Jamia Millia Islamia allegedly turned violent on December 15.

A fresh schedule of the leftover examinations will be prepared by the respective Deans/Principals and will be notified separately. However, Controller of Examinations has informed that the classes in different faculties will be held as per routine.

Black Day

A team of the National Human Rights Commission has started collecting pieces of evidence of the clash between the police and students on December 15, 2019. On Wednesday, it met students on the campus.

Continuing with their protests against the CAA, students observed Black Day on Wednesday which marked a month of the clash when scores of students were injured in police action. Hundreds of students demonstrated in black clothes.