Air quality commission asks U.P., Haryana, Rajasthan to shift NCR industries to PNG

The three States have been given time till August 31 to submit a compliance report to the commission

The Commission for Air Quality Management on Thursday, August 12, directed Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to prepare a time-bound action plan to shift all identified industries units in the National Capital Region (NCR) to piped natural gas (PNG).

The commission has asked these States to audit and inspect the industries, which are already connected to PNG supply, and ensure that these units are not using any other polluting fuels like coal etc.

It has also asked the three States to develop an action plan to supply PNG in the industrial areas in the NCR where infrastructure and gas supply are not available.

In the NCR districts of Haryana, 408 of the 1,469 identified industrial units have already shifted to PNG, whereas in U.P., 1,161 of the 2,273 such units switched over to PNG. However, only 124 of the 436 such units in Rajasthan have made the shift so far.

The States have also been directed to maintain strict vigil to prevent the use of unapproved fuels in the NCR, and take stringent action against defaulting units.

The three States have been given time till August 31 to submit a compliance report to the commission.