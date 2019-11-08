Ahead of verdict, Ayodhya on high alert

Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in Ayodhya with drones being used to monitor the situation ahead of the apex court judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) P.V. Ramasastry said: “Adequate forces have been provided to Ayodhya and all sensitive districts of the State in good measure. The force has been sufficiently strengthened in terms of CAPF and PAC companies.”

He said not only their number had been increased but the efficiency of the deployed forces was also being improved for the past two months by giving them better equipment and training.

Apart from this, senior officers were involved in planning, he said. When asked whether drone cameras will be used for monitoring purposes, Mr. Ramasastry said: “Drone cameras are being used in the preparatory phase so that the deployment of the forces can be planned correctly.” Drone cameras would also be used to monitor vulnerable spots and rooftops to prevent the accumulation of stones. “For the past a couple of months, efforts have been made to increase effectiveness and efficiency of the security personnel,” he said.

ADG (Prosecution) Ashutosh Pandey said: “Sixty companies of the PAC and paramilitary forces have been deployed. As many as 10 drone cameras and CCTVs at 30 crossings have been installed.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said two helicopters would be on standby in Lucknow and Ayodhya.