4 men with links to PFI held near Hathras

A few hours after the Uttar Pradesh police claimed there was a conspiracy to defame the State government and trigger caste riots over the Hathras gang rape and murder, they arrested four people linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) on charges of carrying “suspicious literature” while on their way to Hathras.
The PFI was earlier blamed by the U.P. government for the vandalism that took place in Lucknow and other parts of the State during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The four were identified as Ateeq-ur-Rehman, Siddiqui, Masood Ahmed and Alam.
“Suspicious literature, one that could have an adverse impact on peace,” was recovered from them, police said, without specifying the content or its legality.
