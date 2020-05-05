20 migrants skip quarantine in Bihar complaining of lack of amenities and food

At a time when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that his government has made all facilities at quarantine centres, over 20 migrants skipped quarantine in Katihar district of northeast Bihar, complaining lack of proper amenities and food.

“I’ve instructed officials to make all arrangements at quarantine centres for people ... bathrooms, toilets, pure drinking water, medical care, food and all other facilities,” announced Mr. Kumar on Monday in a video release. Later, a press release from his office too reiterated the same.

Also read | Bihar’s dystopian moments and a looming crisis

He also announced that the migrants returning to the State would not have to pay train fare and they would be reimbursed all their expenses along with an additional ₹500 after their 21-day quarantine period at their respective centres.

However, on the same day, over 20 migrants who had recently returned from Punjab, Delhi and Haryana left a quarantine centre in Katihar town, complaining “lack of proper facilities and food”.

Also read | Nitish govt. not helping stranded people: Prashant Kishor

About 100 migrant workers were put at the centre on Saturday after they reached there by bus from Patna.

On Monday, a local journalist told The Hindu that they demanded food and other facilities announced by the Chief Minister. When denied, they broke the lock of the main gate of the quarantine centre and left, though a few policemen had been deputed at the centre, he said.

Police probing incident

Later, Katihar Sub-Divisional Officer Neeraj Kumar and town police inspector Ranjan Kumar Singh took stock of the situation and said they were probing the incident.

Also read | Bihar to reimburse fare of returning migrants

Meanwhile, trains carrying migrants and students are arriving at different stations in Bihar. While the migrants are being taken to the quarantine centres, the students and minors are being asked to be home- quarantined.

According to the State Disaster Management Department, the government is running 2,450 quarantine centres where over 9,000 people have been sheltered.

The State government, so far, has made arrangements for the accommodation of 2.5 lakh migrants at these centres set up at block levels in different districts.

“It is better to engage migrants in some construction or other works under MNREGA or other development schemes of the government and make payment to them…it will work both ways for the government: the migrants will be there for 21 days while earning money and the government will get its work done,” retired professor of Patna University N.K. Choudhary said.

So far, Bihar has reported 529 COVID-19 positive cases and four deaths.