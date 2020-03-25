National

Coronavirus outbreak | Nitish govt. not helping stranded people: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor. File photo: Ranjeet Kumar

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday for not helping hundreds of people from the State stranded in Delhi and other parts of the country following the countrywide lockdown.

“When governments all over are helping their people, why is the Bihar government not helping or arranging some immediate relief?... #shameonNitishKumar,” ” he said in a tweet. Mr. Kishor was a vice-president in the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar, but was expelled after he fell out with the Chief Minister on NPR, NRC and CAA issues.

Earlier, in another tweet, Mr. Kishor said the decision to lock down India may be right, but 21 days was perhaps too long. “But then this is the price one pays for being behind the curve. With shaky preparedness to deal with the COVID crisis and very little being done to safeguard the poor, we could be staring at some tough days ahead,” he said.

Fourth case in Bihar

Meanwhile, Bihar reported the fourth positive COVID-19 case on Wednesday. The 39-year-old from the Patna city area had recently come from Gujarat. He has been admitted to the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) which is notified by the government for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Earlier, a youth from Munger district who had returned from Qatar had died of COVID-19. Two more positive patients are recuperating in the hospital.

